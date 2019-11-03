Guest Book View Sign Service Information Lakewood Funeral Home 900 Santa Fe Ave Hughson , CA 95326 (209)-883-0411 Send Flowers Obituary

Charles Wesley Noble

October 25, 1924 - October 28, 2019

Charles Wesley Noble was born in Visalia, California, the fourth of seven siblings to

Austin and Annie Noble. Chuck spent his early years in the Modesto area and at turning 18, he was drafted into the Army and served in World War II. His experiences during wartime gave him a sense of pride and patriotism in his country.

Upon returning home after the war, Chuck began working at the Modesto Dodge dealership in the parts department. There he met Dorothy Arnold who he took an interest in. Dorothy was one of several young women vying for the cool Mr. Noble's attention, and she was eventually able to win his heart. The two were soon married and began their lives together for 72 years until Dorothy passed away two years ago.

Chuck and Dorothy raised their two children, Linda and David, in several homes that Chuck built himself over the years. Along the way, his alert business sense and jack-of -all-trades skill at mechanics and construction gave him the ability to grow his commercial and financial success. By the end of his life he had accumulated several properties in and around the Modesto area.

Since the passing of Dorothy, Chuck's life was lonesome and he visited Lakewood every Saturday to spend some time with his sweetheart. One day a neighbor came to his door with a lost puppy asking if he knew who the dog belonged to. Chuck's face lit up and he said if they didn't find the owner he would take her. Since then the two have been inseparable.

Along with many friends in his long life, Chuck is survived by his children, daughter Linda Noble Ray (Steve) and son David (Sheila), grandchildren Erin Noble, Caitlin Ray, Charles Ray, Joe, Stephanie and Monica Gorguhlo, and great granddaughter Madison Lommel. He is also survived by many children of his late siblings, all of whom loved and respected their Uncle Chuck.

Chuck will be laid to rest beside his sweetheart at Lakewood on Friday, November 15. A memorial service will be held at the Lakewood Chapel at 10 a.m. A reception and lunch will follow at the Masonic Lodge, on 800 Rose Avenue, Modesto.

