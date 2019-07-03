Charles Nels Roth
April 26, 1939 - May 22, 2019
Charles Nels Roth passed away in his sleep on May 22 at the age of 80yrs. Born in Kootenai, ID to Victor and Julia Roth, Charles became a resident of Ca in 1956 and graduated from SJSU in 1961. He taught Social Sciences at Leigh High School for over 20 years and continued to teach in school, at his church and in his home after his retirement and move to Oakdale CA in 1995.
Charles was a passionate civil rights activist who worked with several organizations to educate and inform. His personal campaign to spread a consciousness of equality and justice will not be forgotten.
Charles is survived by Diane Hasler, his partner of 12 years, and his son and daughter- Eric Roth and Kim Roth and they're children and grandchildren.
A celebration of Charle's life will be held at The Unitarian Universalist Church in Modesto on Saturday, July 13th at 11:00am. All are welcome.
Donations in Chuck's memory can be made at- https://action.aclu.org/teamaclu/campaign/in-memory-of-charles-n-roth
www.cvobituaries.com
Published in the Modesto Bee on July 3, 2019