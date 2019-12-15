Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Charles Schortner Jr.. View Sign Service Information Turlock Memorial Park & Funeral Home 425 North Soderquist Road Turlock , CA 95381 (209)-632-9111 Funeral Mass 9:45 AM St. Joseph's Catholic Church 1813 Oakdale Rd. Modesto , CA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Charles Schortner, Jr.

Jan. 17, 1947 - Dec. 7, 2019

Charles Schortner was born on Jan. 17, 1947 and took his last breath at 6:20 p.m. on Dec. 7, 2019. Dad was a seeker and an adventurer in his early years and spent his days on the motorcycle riding around town and across the country. He enjoyed gold panning in the old-yellow, red-shag carpeted van decorated with a green-eyed, long-flowy haired lady entitled, "Mother Nature's Indoor Garden." He came alive when sailing on the Hobby Cat and used to haul fly into shore with the breeze blowing through his longish hair. He absorbed the beauty of nature and introduced me to hiking in the Sierras and white water rafting. He was an intellectual. He was insightful, thoughtful, creative, mechanically inclined, meticulous, and artistic. He was a craftsman and could build just about anything. He grew up poor and began working at a young age and continued to work hard throughout his life. He always provided for us to ensure our well being. As a child, when I would play and scrape my knees, he would come to my rescue with his gentle hands and nurse my wounds. He was a devoted husband and father and will be deeply missed. He is the Lord's Beloved Son. Please pray for his Soul.

Charles is survived by his loving wife and daughter, Olga and Monika.

The Funeral Mass will be held at 9:45 a.m., on Thursday, December 19, 2019, at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, 1813 Oakdale Rd., Modesto.

www.cvobituaries.com





Charles Schortner, Jr.Jan. 17, 1947 - Dec. 7, 2019Charles Schortner was born on Jan. 17, 1947 and took his last breath at 6:20 p.m. on Dec. 7, 2019. Dad was a seeker and an adventurer in his early years and spent his days on the motorcycle riding around town and across the country. He enjoyed gold panning in the old-yellow, red-shag carpeted van decorated with a green-eyed, long-flowy haired lady entitled, "Mother Nature's Indoor Garden." He came alive when sailing on the Hobby Cat and used to haul fly into shore with the breeze blowing through his longish hair. He absorbed the beauty of nature and introduced me to hiking in the Sierras and white water rafting. He was an intellectual. He was insightful, thoughtful, creative, mechanically inclined, meticulous, and artistic. He was a craftsman and could build just about anything. He grew up poor and began working at a young age and continued to work hard throughout his life. He always provided for us to ensure our well being. As a child, when I would play and scrape my knees, he would come to my rescue with his gentle hands and nurse my wounds. He was a devoted husband and father and will be deeply missed. He is the Lord's Beloved Son. Please pray for his Soul.Charles is survived by his loving wife and daughter, Olga and Monika.The Funeral Mass will be held at 9:45 a.m., on Thursday, December 19, 2019, at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, 1813 Oakdale Rd., Modesto. Published in the Modesto Bee on Dec. 15, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Modesto Bee Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close