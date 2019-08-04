Charles Stanley Viss, Jr.
Jun 3, 1930 - Jul 28, 2019
Charles Stanley Viss, Jr., went to be with Jesus, July 28, 2019 at the age of 89 years in Modesto, surrounded by his family after a short illness. He was born in Modesto to Charles Sr. and Phyllis Viss on June 3, 1930. He was a graduate of Ripon Christian High School, Modesto Junior College and UC Berkeley. He was an electrical engineer for Modesto Irrigation District for 32 years. In his retirement he enjoyed farming and travel.
He served as an elder and deacon for the Modesto Christian Reformed Church, the board of Ripon Christian Schools, and a trustee for Dordt University. He was an active member of First Christian Reformed Church in Ripon.
Second to his deep faith was his love for family and friends. He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Gertrude (Gert), his children Judy (Dean) Walker, Janice Viss, Karen (Hans) Vander Hoek, and Chuck (Leila) Viss. He was Grandpa to Craig (LaRae) Walker, Cody (Shelly) Walker, Elizabeth (Nate) De Groot, Jennifer (Scott) Vermeer, Michael (Michelle) Vander Hoek, Chase (Brittany) Viss, Carter Viss, Levi Viss and 11 great-grandchildren with another expected later this year. He is also survived by his brother, Bill (Charlotte) Viss and brother-in-law, Oliver Heersink.
He was preceeded in death by his parents and sisters, Gerry Heersink and Beverly Dengerink.
Visitation will be held at Deegan Chapel in Ripon, CA on Monday, August 5 from 4:00-6:00PM. Burial at 10:00AM on Tuesday, August 6, at Ripon Cemetary, followed by a celebration of his life at First Christian Reformed Church, 305 Boesch St. Ripon, CA at 11:00 AM. In lieu of flowers, remembrances can be made to the Modesto Gospel Mission or Mission India, P.O. Box 141312, Grand Rapids, MI 49514-1312
Published in the Modesto Bee on Aug. 4, 2019