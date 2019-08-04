Guest Book View Sign Service Information Deegan Ripon Funeral Chapel 111 Palm Ave Ripon , CA 95366 (209)-599-3413 Visitation 4:00 PM - 6:00 PM Deegan Chapel Ripon , CA View Map Burial 10:00 AM Ripon Cemetary Celebration of Life 11:00 AM First Christian Reformed Church 305 Boesch St. Ripon , CA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Charles Stanley Viss, Jr.

Jun 3, 1930 - Jul 28, 2019

Charles Stanley Viss, Jr., went to be with Jesus, July 28, 2019 at the age of 89 years in Modesto, surrounded by his family after a short illness. He was born in Modesto to Charles Sr. and Phyllis Viss on June 3, 1930. He was a graduate of Ripon Christian High School, Modesto Junior College and UC Berkeley. He was an electrical engineer for Modesto Irrigation District for 32 years. In his retirement he enjoyed farming and travel.

He served as an elder and deacon for the Modesto Christian Reformed Church, the board of Ripon Christian Schools, and a trustee for Dordt University. He was an active member of First Christian Reformed Church in Ripon.

Second to his deep faith was his love for family and friends. He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Gertrude (Gert), his children Judy (Dean) Walker, Janice Viss, Karen (Hans) Vander Hoek, and Chuck (Leila) Viss. He was Grandpa to Craig (LaRae) Walker, Cody (Shelly) Walker, Elizabeth (Nate) De Groot, Jennifer (Scott) Vermeer, Michael (Michelle) Vander Hoek, Chase (Brittany) Viss, Carter Viss, Levi Viss and 11 great-grandchildren with another expected later this year. He is also survived by his brother, Bill (Charlotte) Viss and brother-in-law, Oliver Heersink.

He was preceeded in death by his parents and sisters, Gerry Heersink and Beverly Dengerink.

Visitation will be held at Deegan Chapel in Ripon, CA on Monday, August 5 from 4:00-6:00PM. Burial at 10:00AM on Tuesday, August 6, at Ripon Cemetary, followed by a celebration of his life at First Christian Reformed Church, 305 Boesch St. Ripon, CA at 11:00 AM. In lieu of flowers, remembrances can be made to the Modesto Gospel Mission or Mission India, P.O. Box 141312, Grand Rapids, MI 49514-1312

www.cvobituaries.com



Charles Stanley Viss, Jr.Jun 3, 1930 - Jul 28, 2019Charles Stanley Viss, Jr., went to be with Jesus, July 28, 2019 at the age of 89 years in Modesto, surrounded by his family after a short illness. He was born in Modesto to Charles Sr. and Phyllis Viss on June 3, 1930. He was a graduate of Ripon Christian High School, Modesto Junior College and UC Berkeley. He was an electrical engineer for Modesto Irrigation District for 32 years. In his retirement he enjoyed farming and travel.He served as an elder and deacon for the Modesto Christian Reformed Church, the board of Ripon Christian Schools, and a trustee for Dordt University. He was an active member of First Christian Reformed Church in Ripon.Second to his deep faith was his love for family and friends. He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Gertrude (Gert), his children Judy (Dean) Walker, Janice Viss, Karen (Hans) Vander Hoek, and Chuck (Leila) Viss. He was Grandpa to Craig (LaRae) Walker, Cody (Shelly) Walker, Elizabeth (Nate) De Groot, Jennifer (Scott) Vermeer, Michael (Michelle) Vander Hoek, Chase (Brittany) Viss, Carter Viss, Levi Viss and 11 great-grandchildren with another expected later this year. He is also survived by his brother, Bill (Charlotte) Viss and brother-in-law, Oliver Heersink.He was preceeded in death by his parents and sisters, Gerry Heersink and Beverly Dengerink.Visitation will be held at Deegan Chapel in Ripon, CA on Monday, August 5 from 4:00-6:00PM. Burial at 10:00AM on Tuesday, August 6, at Ripon Cemetary, followed by a celebration of his life at First Christian Reformed Church, 305 Boesch St. Ripon, CA at 11:00 AM. In lieu of flowers, remembrances can be made to the Modesto Gospel Mission or Mission India, P.O. Box 141312, Grand Rapids, MI 49514-1312 Published in the Modesto Bee on Aug. 4, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Modesto Bee Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close