Charles W, "Chuck" Harris
1946-2020
Chuck passed away January 20, 2020 at the age of 73, peacefully at his home in Modesto CA. Chuck had along career, 45 years, with PG & E.
He served with the U.S. Army in Vietnam and was a staunch supporter of veterans. A long-time member of E Clampus Vitus chapter #58, past Noble Grand Humbug 2010. Member of VFW Post #3199, American Legion Post #74, Odd Fellows Lodge #65 and Moose Lodge #1608.
Chuck is survived by the love of his life his wife of 28 years, Jackie Harris, his siblings Penny Cerruti of Arizona, Rick Harris of Jamestown, CA. Daughters Lisa Harris, Melanie Harris, Erica White (Chris), son Chris Dow (Kimberly), 8 grandchildren and 3 great- grandchildren. Chuck will be interred at San Joaquin Valley National Cemetery, Santa Nella, CA. Friday Feb. 14, 2020 at 1:30 PM. A celebration of life will be announced at a later
Published in the Modesto Bee from Feb. 12 to Feb. 13, 2020