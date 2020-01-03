Charles Rickie White
Sept. 22, 1948-Dec. 25, 2019
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Charles Rickie White on Dec. 25, 2019 at the age of 71. Rick was born in Yuba City, Ca. and passed at home in Riverbank, Ca. Rick, affectionately known as "Trickie Rickie" worked at the Five Minute Car Wash for 23 years. It was there Rick made many life long friends and made a huge impact on the lives of many.
Rick and his wife Gloria of 45 years had five children and many grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Rick was preceded in death by his mother Christine Long and father Charles S. White, his daughter Lisa Williams, grandparents Nogie and Agnes Bilyeu, brothers Samuel and James Long, and sister Allesandra Clarke. He is survived by his wife Gloria White; sons Rickie and Andy White, Rick and Michael Elam; siblings Pat Dobbs, Joyce Farris, Joe, Janet and Nogie Long.
A memorial service will be held Jan. 4, 2020 at Lakewood Funeral Home 10am-12pm.
Published in the Modesto Bee on Jan. 3, 2020