Charlotte CaudleAugust 25, 1954 - July 25, 2020Charlotte Caudle went to be with her Lord on Saturday July 25th, just a week after being diagnosed with Covid-19. She was in the compassionate care of Emanual Hospital in Turlock. Charlotte was preceeded in death by her mother and father, Burdette and Barbara Caudle of Modesto. She is survived by her brother, Harold Caudle (wife Shari) of Sunnyvale CA, a niece, Hillary Caudle of Portland OR, two nephews, David Caudle (wife Charlotte and baby son Emmett) of Maryland and Trevor Caudle of Sunnyvale, and two cats whom she considered her "kids". Charlotte, a native of Modesto, received her Bachelor of Nursing degree from Fresno State University. Charlotte had a passion for nursing and working with children and adults with disabilities. She volunteered at camps and retreats as the camp nurse for Christian Beret. Charlotte was a long-time volunteer with Joy Sounds Choir. She also enjoyed working with the Awana programs at her local church. As she was able, Charlotte attended a small group at The House. As years progressed, Charlotte became less able to participate fully in life due to chronic illness, yet always had a wonderful sense of humor and a giving heart full of compassion for others. Charlotte enjoyed creating different items for her niece and nephews with cross stitch and ceramics. Charlotte had just become a great aunt in March, and would have loved creating items for her new "grand nephew" of whom she was so proud. Charlotte loved her Lord Jesus Christ and found strength and comfort in her faith even as her own health began to fail. A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, August 5th at 10:00 a.m. at Lakewood Memorial Park, 900 Santa Fe Avenue, Hughson.