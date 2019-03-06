Charlotte June Simons (Tamraz)
June 22, 1946 - February 24, 2019
Charlotte June Simons, age 72, was born in Turlock California June 22nd, 1946 to William John Tamraz and Lillian Ruth Hargrove. She passed from this earth February 24th of 2019 surrounded by her loving family. She is preceded in death by her youngest son LCPL Aaron William Simons and is survived by her husband John; daughters; Rachel Riess & Michelle Simons as well as her eldest son Michael.
Services will be held Thursday March 7th from 10-11am at Salas Brothers Funeral Chapel in Modesto.
