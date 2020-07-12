Charlotte B. Wallis
June 17, 1942 - July 6, 2020
Charlotte Wallis, 78, succumbed to pancreatic cancer at home, surrounded by family, on July 6, 2020 with the support of SEVA Hospice.
Born in Lompoc, CA on June 17, 1942, the only child of Dorothy and Lester Hawker who were employed at Hearst Castle. She was a resident of Modesto since 1943. She graduated from Modesto High in 1960. She was employed at Long's Drugs in Modesto, Sylvania Electronics in Santa Cruz, and worked for 30 years at the Stanislaus County Community Service Agency where she last worked assisting South East Asian war refugees.
She is survived by her husband of 45 years, Marvin Wallis, and daughters Wendy Campbell (Steven) and Rebecca Petty, and son Michael Wallis (Nicole). She also is survived by four grandchildren; Samantha and Zachary Campbell and Alyssa and Alexis Wallis. She is also survived by her companions, Molly and Augie.
She is also survived by close friends Dorthy and Kathleen, her many friends in Linda's China Doll Group, the Gallo Center Group, and friends of many years from the Community Service Agency.
Charlotte had a passion for traveling, the Gallo Center, but most of all her children and grandchildren.
Remembrances can be donated to Hospice, American Cancer Society
, Gallo Center, or the Stanislaus Animal Rescue.
No services pending. www.cvobituaries.com