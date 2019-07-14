Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Cherie Beavon. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Cherie Beavon

October 24, 1930 - June 2, 2019

Born October 24, 1930 to Leroy and Mary Elizabeth Jones Lewis in Bethany, OK, Cherie passed away at the age of 88 on June 2nd, 2019 with her family at her side in Modesto, CA.

Cherie was loved and she loved: Arizona sunsets, desert monsoons, canines of every variety, her family, her extended family, friends and neighbors, tall pines and cedars, rivers anywhere, Yosemite, crossword puzzles, PBS, nature programs, Jeopardy, Warriors basketball, James Taylor, native teachings, astrology, mindfulness, practicing Buddhism, learning about anything and everything, Pasadena, being a docent at The Gamble House, travel to parts unknown, Costa Rica, quilting, home projects and remodeling with Dave, gardening, barbecue chicken, bookkeeping, a good laugh especially with her sister, clouds, a well-made bed, quick witted people, a warm sweater and cuddl duds, her Chickasaw heritage, and LIFE.

Cherie was preceded in death by her husband and best friend, David K. Beavon, sister Carolyn "Jeanie" Bentley and stepson David K. Beavon Jr. She leaves behind her children, Cheralynne Kastner, Lisa Turner, Scott Turner (Lani) and Shauna Turner, grandchild Jessica Kastner (Matt), two great grandchildren Miles and Niele, sister Ann Marie Anzalone, nieces/nephews Sharon Ellison, Chris Anzalone, Maribeth Burns, Vince Anzalone, her husband's children Claire Whitaker, Constance Beavon Sailor, Keith Beavon (Mary), nine grandchildren and their blossoming families all of whom she loved dearly. A special thanks to the excellent caregivers at Dale Commons and Bethel Retirement Community.

Remembrances in Cherie's name can be made to her favorite charities NRDC (Natural Resources Defense Council) or National Audubon Society or donor's favorite charity.

A Celebration of Life will be held on August 24th, 2019 in Knights Ferry.

Published in the Modesto Bee on July 14, 2019

