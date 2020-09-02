1/1
Cherry Fee
1941 - 2020
Cherry Lee Fee
July 5th 1941- August 7th 2020
Cherry Lee Fee passed away Friday morning August 7th from a long battle with cancer. She was a long time Modesto Ca. resident the sister of Margaret Harwell and daughter of Edward and Evelyn Austin. She married George William Fee in 1960 after graduating from Thomas Downey high school and remained together until his passing in May 1995. Upon Georges passing she took over the family business , Scenic Drive In a Modesto landmark. After retiring from the business she continued her lifelong passion for sewing. Creating numerous quilts and clothing. Her and George had one son James Edward Fee of Copperopolis Ca, Daughter in law Kelly Michele Fee and three grandchildren Joseph Nunes, Jessica Nunes, and Christopher Renfrow. A celebration of life will occur on Saturday October 3rd in Modesto . Please RSVP to Jamesmyfee@gmail.com for more information.
Published in Modesto Bee on Sep. 2, 2020.
