Cheryl Ann BreshearsAug 3, 1943 - May 27,2020Cheryl Ann passed away peacefully at her home in Clovis, Ca. She was 76 years old.She was born in Roseville, California to Lowis and Inice Breshears. Cheryl Ann was preceded in death by her loving parents and her brother, Chad. Cheryl Ann loved animals, coloring, painting, gardening, baking and most of all, spending time with her family.Cheryl Ann is survived by Patricia Breshears, Lori Taylor and her husband Greg, Lisa Williams and her husband Ron, Eric Breshears and his wife Rochelle. Numerous great and great-great nieces and nephews also survive her.The family would like to thank her caregivers, Juliet and Maria Isidra, for their kind and loving care of Cheryl Ann over the last several years, Dianne Receno and the wonderful staff of The Catuira Home and Ae Thao of CVRC.We cannot express how grateful we are for the love and exceptional care Cheryl Ann has received while at the Catuira home.Cheryl Ann will be laid to rest next to her parents.Due to COVID-19, there will not be a service at this time. Remembrances may be made to the hospice of your choice.