Cheryl Breshears
1943 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Cheryl's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Cheryl Ann Breshears
Aug 3, 1943 - May 27,2020
Cheryl Ann passed away peacefully at her home in Clovis, Ca. She was 76 years old.
She was born in Roseville, California to Lowis and Inice Breshears. Cheryl Ann was preceded in death by her loving parents and her brother, Chad. Cheryl Ann loved animals, coloring, painting, gardening, baking and most of all, spending time with her family.
Cheryl Ann is survived by Patricia Breshears, Lori Taylor and her husband Greg, Lisa Williams and her husband Ron, Eric Breshears and his wife Rochelle. Numerous great and great-great nieces and nephews also survive her.
The family would like to thank her caregivers, Juliet and Maria Isidra, for their kind and loving care of Cheryl Ann over the last several years, Dianne Receno and the wonderful staff of The Catuira Home and Ae Thao of CVRC.
We cannot express how grateful we are for the love and exceptional care Cheryl Ann has received while at the Catuira home.
Cheryl Ann will be laid to rest next to her parents.Due to COVID-19, there will not be a service at this time. Remembrances may be made to the hospice of your choice.
www.cvobituaries.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Modesto Bee on Jun. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lakewood Funeral Home
900 Santa Fe Ave
Hughson, CA 95326
2098830411
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
June 2, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Lakewood Funeral Home
May 31, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved