Cheryl Ann Cozby

Nov. 11, 1956 ~ Oct. 20, 2019

Cheryl Ann Cozby, age 62, passed away peacefully at home on Sunday Oct. 20, 2019 around 10:30 pm in Springfield, Oregon. Her loving partner of 19 years, Alan Clendenin, was at her side. Cheryl had suffered from gall bladder and liver trouble for several months. Cheryl was born on Veteran's Day November 11, 1956 in Selma, California to the late Charles A. Cozby and the late Dorla (Vivian) Caron. She was a birthday present to her brother Alan Cozby, who was born 4 years earlier to the day in 1952.

Due to the family moving where her Dad could find work, Cheryl attended grade schools in Fresno, Newman, Livingston and ultimately in Turlock, California. Cheryl attended Cunningham School and Wakefield Junior High where she was the school's "first" Wildcat Mascot in 1970. Cheryl was a Song Leader at Turlock High School as a junior. Her senior year 1974, she was a Cheerleader and wore the letter "U" in TURLOCK.

Cheryl had an outgoing personality that attracted many people along her journey through life. She never knew a stranger and was a friend to many people regardless of race, politics, or religious beliefs. Cheryl met Jerry Davis in Patterson, California and through their love for each other, their daughter Sarah was born on March 9th, 1988. Like many folks in life, Jerry and Cheryl's relationship ended after a few years, but their love and pride for Sarah never faltered. A trademark of Cheryl's was her genuine trust of people and her passion to help others in need. Cheryl loved Native American arts, crafts, and ceremonies. She learned to design and craft Native American jewelry from one of her jobs along her life journey. Cheryl was a very spiritual person who believed in Jesus Christ and enjoyed attending the Life Church at Wayside in Springfield, Oregon.

Later along life's journey, Cheryl met her partner Alan Clendenin. Cheryl loved traveling across the USA with Alan as he performed his motor home delivery job. Cheryl loved rock 'n' roll and country music and attended many concerts at various casinos along their travels together. Her favorite casinos were: The Mill – Coos Bay, Oregon; Win River – Redding, Calif; Harrah's – Council Bluffs, Iowa; and of course, all of them in Las Vegas, Nevada! Cheryl was also passionate about the Oakland Raiders and loved her kitty cat "Blackie." Cheryl will be remembered for her smile, her love of family and friends, and her generosity. Cheryl was preceded in death by her parents, Charles A. Cozby and Dorla (Vivian) Caron. She is survived by her partner Alan Clendenin, daughter Sarah Davis, brothers Alan (Tena) Cozby and William B. Cozby, niece Kelly Cozby, and several cousins.

A Celebration of Life Reception will be held in Cheryl's honor on Saturday November 30th, 2019, 1:00 pm at Allen's Mortuary Event Center, 247 N. Broadway, Turlock, Calif.

