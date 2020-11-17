1/1
Cheryl D. Lester
1952 - 2020
Cheryl Lester, 68 of Turlock, passed away. She was born to Howard and Jean Lott. Cheryl enjoyed playing bingo, going to Las Vegas, Santa Cruz, Universal Studios, attending Church, going to the movies all of which she loved doing with her family.
She is survived by her loving husband Michael; children Jerry (Saundra) Papulias and Joey Papulias; grandchildren Saphira, Elizabeth, Aiden and Sydnee; siblings Diane and Mary Ann Lott, Dixie Oates, Chuck and Lucky Crane; niece Teresa (Don) Ellerd and their children Daniel and Rebekah.
Private services are being held for information please contact the family.
www.AllenMortuary.com
www.cvobituaries.com



Published in Modesto Bee on Nov. 17, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Allen Mortuary & Crematory
247 N Broadway
Turlock, CA 95380
(209) 634-5829
