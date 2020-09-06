Cheryl Jean MirelesAug. 10, 1946 - Aug. 24, 2020Cheryl Mireles passed away in Modesto on Monday, August 24th. She was 74 years old.Cheryl was born in Portland, OR on August 10, 1946 to Harold and June Graves. She attended Turlock High School. She married her true love, Felipe R. Mireles Jr. on March 13, 1966 and had two children, Steve and Lisa. Together, they settled down in Modesto, CA and have lived there ever since. Cheryl was employed at Coleman F. Brown School to be with her children while they were in elementary school. She was also employed with the Modesto Bee from 1980 until her retirement in 2002, and then later with Sutter Gould Medical Group.Family was everything to Cheryl. She loved her husband, her children, grandchildren, and her soon-to-be great-grandson. She loved to cook and made sure everyone who visited got to eat at her home. She invited friends and the friends of her children and grandchildren into her home as part of the family. It gives her family comfort knowing that they will be reunited in heaven one day.Cheryl is survived by her husband, Felipe R. Mireles Jr.; her son, Steve Mireles; daughter, Lisa Batista; granddaughters, Kayla Avila and June Mireles; and her grandsons, Michael Batista, Jacob Batista, Eli Mireles and Ethan Mireles. She was preceded in death by her parents, Harold and June Graves; her sister, Sandra Baker; brother, Wayne Graves; and nephew, Doug Baker.The Rosary will be held at 5 p.m., with a visitation to follow until 7 p.m., on Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at Turlock Funeral Home, 425 N. Soderquist Rd., Turlock. A funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at Our Lady of Assumption Catholic Church, 2602 S. Walnut Rd., Turlock. Following the Mass, Cheryl will be laid to rest at Turlock Memorial Park.