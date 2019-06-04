Chris Dayle Cummings
January 1945 ~ June 2019
Chris was born in Pratt, KS to Donna Crabb and Kenneth Cummings. In her 20's, she founded the first female-owned video distribution company. She served as office manager for numerous companies. Chris will be remembered for her remarkable ability to view the world clearly, and to communicate that to others without getting in the way. She met her future husband, James Chapple, in Salinas in 1989. They moved to Modesto in 1990, married in 1995. Chris leaves behind her husband, Jim, brothers Craig Cummings of Conroe, TX, Carey Marcum of Glendora, CA, brother-in-law Guy Chapple of Marina, daughter KyeLee Stubbs (Timothy) of Modesto, step-daughters Nichole Austin (Shawn) of Peculiar, MO, Sommer Chapple (Jay Mckellip) of Bennett, CO, eleven grandchildren, and life-long bestie Deborah Bryant of Melbourne Beach, FL. She was pre-deceased by her brother Chester Marcum (2002) and her grandson Gentry Mckellip (1999). In lieu of flowers the family asks that you donate to . Many thanks to the loving people at Community Hospice, especially Sue, Toni, Maria and Jan. A private service will be held later.
Published in the Modesto Bee on June 4, 2019