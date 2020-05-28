Chris SeloverJuly 8, 1969 - May 12, 2020Chris was sweet, kind, funny, generous, smart, thoughtful, hard-working, wise and so much more.He was a Castro Valley High 1989 graduate, and 3rd generation electrician of IBEW Local 595.He is survived by his dad Allan and step-mom Sheila, whom he worked for at Columbia Eelctrical Construction, San Leandro before joining St. Francis Electric, Hayward.He is also survived by siblings Barry (Janet), Steve (Lori) and Michelle, as well as children Kelsey and Tristan (Kim), and step-children Lindsey Davis (Patrick) and Anthony Bertles (Amanda).In addition to his dogs, family, friends, and co-workers, he loved fast trucks and was a master at BBQ.