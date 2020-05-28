Chris Selover
1969 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Chris's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Chris Selover
July 8, 1969 - May 12, 2020
Chris was sweet, kind, funny, generous, smart, thoughtful, hard-working, wise and so much more.
He was a Castro Valley High 1989 graduate, and 3rd generation electrician of IBEW Local 595.
He is survived by his dad Allan and step-mom Sheila, whom he worked for at Columbia Eelctrical Construction, San Leandro before joining St. Francis Electric, Hayward.
He is also survived by siblings Barry (Janet), Steve (Lori) and Michelle, as well as children Kelsey and Tristan (Kim), and step-children Lindsey Davis (Patrick) and Anthony Bertles (Amanda).
In addition to his dogs, family, friends, and co-workers, he loved fast trucks and was a master at BBQ.
www.cvobituaries.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Modesto Bee on May 28, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
May 25, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved