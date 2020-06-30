Christina Barbaro
1981 - 2020
Aug 14, 1981-June 24, 2020
Saratoga Springs, NY – Christina M. (Polk) Barbaro of Saratoga Springs, NY passed unexpectedly from this life on Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at the age of 38. Christina was the much loved wife of Derek J. Barbaro and the cherished mother two beautiful sons, Jacob and Colton. She was the dear daughter of Gary Polk and Jodee (Michael) Costello; loving sister of Michael Polk; much loved granddaughter of Wilma (Gramma Honey) Stafford and the late Jack and Trudy Polk. Christina was born in Hayward, California and spent her early life in Modesto, California. She met Derek, who was serving in the U.S. Navy, while residing in Virginia. They were married and soon after relocated to Saratoga Springs, New York. Christina enjoyed teaching pre-school aged children at the YMCA in Wilton, New York but dedicated a larger part of her life to caring for her family at home. She enjoyed the pleasures derived from being a mom and loved accompanying Jacob and Colton to all of their activities and sporting events. Loved by many, Christina will be missed by all who knew her. A memorial visitation and service will be held on Wednesday in New York. In recognition of Christina's support and appreciation for children's sporting organizations and activities, and in lieu of customary remembrances, donations may be made to the Old Saratoga Athletic Association (OSAA), P.O. Box 72, Schuylerville, NY 12871 in her memory. Visit www.parkerbrosmemorial.com to share a memory of Christina, to leave a comforting thought for her family and for additional information.
Published in Modesto Bee on Jun. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Parker Bros. Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.
2013 Broadway
Watervliet, NY 12189-2225
(518) 273-3223
2 entries
June 29, 2020
Offering our deepest sympathies during this time.
The Staff of Parker Bros. Memorial Funeral Home
June 28, 2020
Sarah and Austin DiSiena
Friend
