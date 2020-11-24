Christopher DiazMarch 3, 1928 - November 14, 2020Modesto, California - On the evening of November 14, 2020, Christopher Martinez Dias of Modesto, CA. died at the age of 92. Chris was born to Juan and Elueso Dias March 3, 1928 in Denair, CA. After working in restaurants as a cook, Chris worked for General Foods for over 20 years and retired from there. In October 1967, Chris married Arlene Gay Pacheco in Ceres, CA. and together they raised six (6) children.In his spare time Chris loved to fish, work on cars, and work in his garden. He is known for his sense of humor and his love of dance.He is survived by his wife, Arlene, his brother Joe, his six children, Raymond Dias, Louisa Hill, Marcelina Parsons, Lupe Dabney, Reina Ott, and Chris Dias Jr. and many cousins, nieces, nephews, 10 grandchildren, and 14 great grandchildren.He was much loved by family and friends and will be greatly missed by all.