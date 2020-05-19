Christopher GibneyNov 16, 1928 - May 15, 2020Christopher Gibney passed away peacefully at the age of 91, on May 15, 2020. Christopher was born on November 16, 1928 in Dublin, Ireland to Thomas and Annie Gibney. Christopher is preceded in death by his wife Patricia and son Sean. Christopher is survived by his daughter Donna Solis, Son-in-law Rick Solis, Granddaughters, Brittany Solis, Jessica Solis, and his beloved dog Katie. He will be forever in our hearts.