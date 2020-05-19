Christopher Gibney
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Christopher's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Christopher Gibney
Nov 16, 1928 - May 15, 2020

Christopher Gibney passed away peacefully at the age of 91, on May 15, 2020. Christopher was born on November 16, 1928 in Dublin, Ireland to Thomas and Annie Gibney. Christopher is preceded in death by his wife Patricia and son Sean. Christopher is survived by his daughter Donna Solis, Son-in-law Rick Solis, Granddaughters, Brittany Solis, Jessica Solis, and his beloved dog Katie. He will be forever in our hearts.

www.cvobituaries.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Modesto Bee on May 19, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved