Christopher F P Root
January 11,1954 - October 3, 2019
In Memory of the most amazing man I ever had the privilege of knowing. The most loving husband, responsible father, and generous papa, and kind friend. Chris was a wonderful man that would help in any way he could. Chris was born in Ceres, California and later moved to Modesto. He attended Thomas Downey High School. He worked for Gallo Glass Company over 31 years. His wife Cheryl got to spend 30 terific years with him. Chris' daughter had the best dad ever and his grandsons love him dearly. Chris loved his family, travelng with his wife, doing fun things with his grandsons, golf, fishing, working on cars, and he enjoyed life. Chris was 65 years young.He is survived by hs wife Cheryl, daughter Krystal, sons Brandon and Jason, and his grandsons Noah, Zachary and Thomas. Also many cousins and friends. He will be missed forever and always in our hearts! We love you and always will...
Published in the Modesto Bee on Oct. 16, 2019