Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Christopher Root. View Sign Send Flowers In Memoriam

Christopher F P Root

January 11,1954 - October 3, 2019

In Memory of the most amazing man I ever had the privilege of knowing. The most loving husband, responsible father, and generous papa, and kind friend. Chris was a wonderful man that would help in any way he could. Chris was born in Ceres, California and later moved to Modesto. He attended Thomas Downey High School. He worked for Gallo Glass Company over 31 years. His wife Cheryl got to spend 30 terific years with him. Chris' daughter had the best dad ever and his grandsons love him dearly. Chris loved his family, travelng with his wife, doing fun things with his grandsons, golf, fishing, working on cars, and he enjoyed life. Chris was 65 years young.He is survived by hs wife Cheryl, daughter Krystal, sons Brandon and Jason, and his grandsons Noah, Zachary and Thomas. Also many cousins and friends. He will be missed forever and always in our hearts! We love you and always will...

www.cvobituaries.com



Christopher F P RootJanuary 11,1954 - October 3, 2019In Memory of the most amazing man I ever had the privilege of knowing. The most loving husband, responsible father, and generous papa, and kind friend. Chris was a wonderful man that would help in any way he could. Chris was born in Ceres, California and later moved to Modesto. He attended Thomas Downey High School. He worked for Gallo Glass Company over 31 years. His wife Cheryl got to spend 30 terific years with him. Chris' daughter had the best dad ever and his grandsons love him dearly. Chris loved his family, travelng with his wife, doing fun things with his grandsons, golf, fishing, working on cars, and he enjoyed life. Chris was 65 years young.He is survived by hs wife Cheryl, daughter Krystal, sons Brandon and Jason, and his grandsons Noah, Zachary and Thomas. Also many cousins and friends. He will be missed forever and always in our hearts! We love you and always will... Published in the Modesto Bee on Oct. 16, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Modesto Bee Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close