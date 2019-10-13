Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Christine Bettincourt

June 24, 1963 - October 8, 2019

Christine passed peacefully in Modesto, CA surrounded by family after battling cancer at age 56. She was born in Turlock, CA, attended Salida Grammar School, and Beyer High School. She worked as a Medical Coder at MedTech. Loved the ocean, casinos, spontaneous adventures, her little dog Pinto, and her friends & family.

She was preceded in death by brother Timothy Bettincourt. She is survived by her children Jeremy Jones (Jessica) and Ashley Crook (Justin), brothers Lawrence Bettincourt (Sandra) and Tom Bettincourt, sister in-law Betsy Bettincourt, father and mother Leroy & Norma Bettincourt. 5 beautiful grandchildren, and several adored nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the .

Please join us in celebrating her life at 6:30pm on Wednesday October 23, 2019 at Centerpoint First Baptist Church in Salida CA.

