Charles Leonard ProfitoJan 14, 1953 - Dec 31, 2019Chuck Profito passed away on December 31st, 2019. He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Susan; sons, Leonard and Victor and daughter-in-law, Annette. He was blessed with grandchildren and great grandchildren through Annette and Victor's marriage. He is also survived by his in-laws, Hank and Joan, Aunt Celeste, Uncle JB and many cousins.His career varied from truck driving to sales and entrepreneurship. He had a zest for life and enjoyed networking with everyone around him and loved being in a large extended family. There were many crawfish and cioppino feeds or other reasons to invite a crowd. He enjoyed helping his community as an active member of the Patterson Lions Club. His efforts touched several different projects over many districts.Chuck will be remembered by family and friends at a Mass at 11:00 am, Friday, January 10th at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Patterson.In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to the charities Camp Taylor ( kidsheartcamp.org ) or Camp Pacifica ( camppacifica.org