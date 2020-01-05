Charles Leonard Profito
Jan 14, 1953 - Dec 31, 2019
Chuck Profito passed away on December 31st, 2019. He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Susan; sons, Leonard and Victor and daughter-in-law, Annette. He was blessed with grandchildren and great grandchildren through Annette and Victor's marriage. He is also survived by his in-laws, Hank and Joan, Aunt Celeste, Uncle JB and many cousins.
His career varied from truck driving to sales and entrepreneurship. He had a zest for life and enjoyed networking with everyone around him and loved being in a large extended family. There were many crawfish and cioppino feeds or other reasons to invite a crowd. He enjoyed helping his community as an active member of the Patterson Lions Club. His efforts touched several different projects over many districts.
Chuck will be remembered by family and friends at a Mass at 11:00 am, Friday, January 10th at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Patterson.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to the charities Camp Taylor (kidsheartcamp.org) or Camp Pacifica (camppacifica.org)
Published in the Modesto Bee on Jan. 5, 2020