Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Cinnamon Eades. View Sign Service Information Franklin & Downs Funeral Homes and Cremation Services 1050 McHenry Avenue Modesto , CA 95350 (209)-529-5723 Celebration of Life 11:00 AM Franklin & Downs Funeral Homes and Cremation Services 1050 McHenry Avenue Modesto , CA 95350 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Cinnamon Dawn Eades

July 24, 1980 - July 9, 2019

Cinnamon Dawn Eades, born July 24, 1980 in Modesto, California to her parents Dorothy Janet Eades and David Eades; of Plainview, Texas. We're blessed to have known her for the wonderful soul she was, in the short 38 years that she was with us. She was an unforgettable and beautiful person who did not just survive, but she thrived in life. She lived for her children and taught them how to love and laugh; the gift of friendship, forgiveness, and compassion for all. She leaves them all behind to cherish those values.

Her firstborn is Janessa Marisol Ramirez; then Carson Jaden Dizney, Steven Joseph Sigala the 3rd, and Marc Antony Ramirez, all of Modesto, California. She was blessed with one grandchild, Tyler Jay Baca of Modesto, California.

She is also survived by the love of her life Steven Joseph Sigala Jr., and her brothers Casey Dillon Mackey, Caytano Robles the 3rd, and one sister (her cunjada) Teresa Robles, all of Modesto, California.

Cinnamon was a very hard worker and worked her whole life to give her children everything that she possibly could. She loved her coffee in the morning, noon and night. She loved her music, family and friends; a good time, and a nice glass of wine. Her favorite place to be was relaxing at the beach. Most of all she loved her shrimp enchiladas from La Morenita. She touched the lives of everyone she knew in a special and unforgettable way that will live in our hearts forever. She will forever be loved, missed, and cherished by her family, friends, and everyone who knew her.

Cinnamon's humble spirit and zest for life will live within all our hearts forever. July 9, 2019 Cinnamon met her Savior face to face, and relaxed into His embrace, and into His strong arms that have held her upright for the short time she was with us. A new rose blooms in heaven today. "NOTE TO SELF... love myself, Pray every night, be Beautiful...." (written by Cinnamon).

Please join us to celebrate her life and legacy and to cherish memories that you have.

July 22, 2019 @ 11:00 A.M. Franklin Downs Funeral Home: 1050 McHenry Ave., Modesto, California.

Internment immediately following; Ceres Memorial Park Ceres, California, with a Reception to Celebration Cinnamon's life to follow @ 221 I Street Turlock, California.

www.cvobituaries.com





Cinnamon Dawn EadesJuly 24, 1980 - July 9, 2019Cinnamon Dawn Eades, born July 24, 1980 in Modesto, California to her parents Dorothy Janet Eades and David Eades; of Plainview, Texas. We're blessed to have known her for the wonderful soul she was, in the short 38 years that she was with us. She was an unforgettable and beautiful person who did not just survive, but she thrived in life. She lived for her children and taught them how to love and laugh; the gift of friendship, forgiveness, and compassion for all. She leaves them all behind to cherish those values.Her firstborn is Janessa Marisol Ramirez; then Carson Jaden Dizney, Steven Joseph Sigala the 3rd, and Marc Antony Ramirez, all of Modesto, California. She was blessed with one grandchild, Tyler Jay Baca of Modesto, California.She is also survived by the love of her life Steven Joseph Sigala Jr., and her brothers Casey Dillon Mackey, Caytano Robles the 3rd, and one sister (her cunjada) Teresa Robles, all of Modesto, California.Cinnamon was a very hard worker and worked her whole life to give her children everything that she possibly could. She loved her coffee in the morning, noon and night. She loved her music, family and friends; a good time, and a nice glass of wine. Her favorite place to be was relaxing at the beach. Most of all she loved her shrimp enchiladas from La Morenita. She touched the lives of everyone she knew in a special and unforgettable way that will live in our hearts forever. She will forever be loved, missed, and cherished by her family, friends, and everyone who knew her.Cinnamon's humble spirit and zest for life will live within all our hearts forever. July 9, 2019 Cinnamon met her Savior face to face, and relaxed into His embrace, and into His strong arms that have held her upright for the short time she was with us. A new rose blooms in heaven today. "NOTE TO SELF... love myself, Pray every night, be Beautiful...." (written by Cinnamon).Please join us to celebrate her life and legacy and to cherish memories that you have.July 22, 2019 @ 11:00 A.M. Franklin Downs Funeral Home: 1050 McHenry Ave., Modesto, California.Internment immediately following; Ceres Memorial Park Ceres, California, with a Reception to Celebration Cinnamon's life to follow @ 221 I Street Turlock, California. Published in the Modesto Bee from July 17 to July 21, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Modesto Bee Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close