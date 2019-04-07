Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Claire Wilson. View Sign

Claire C. Wilson

June 8,1933-March 26, 2019

Claire Wilson fell asleep in the arms of a loving God at age 85. Claire was born in Oakland, CA to parents Clyde and Glo Croswell and she had a sister Ruth. She met Roy Wilson at University Christian Church in Berkley, CA and they married there March 18, 1958. They had 61 wonderful years of marriage and were blessed with two children, Kimberly Lynn and James Logan. Claire stayed home as a housewife to raise her children and loved weekend excursions to Monterey, the Red Woods and driving up the coast of Oregon. After retirement Claire and Roy remained active in their Church. She will be dearly missed by her beloved husband Roy, son James, 4 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. Remembrances may be made to First Congregational Church of Salida, 4825 Broadway Ave, Salida, CA 95368

www.cvobituaries.com



Claire C. WilsonJune 8,1933-March 26, 2019Claire Wilson fell asleep in the arms of a loving God at age 85. Claire was born in Oakland, CA to parents Clyde and Glo Croswell and she had a sister Ruth. She met Roy Wilson at University Christian Church in Berkley, CA and they married there March 18, 1958. They had 61 wonderful years of marriage and were blessed with two children, Kimberly Lynn and James Logan. Claire stayed home as a housewife to raise her children and loved weekend excursions to Monterey, the Red Woods and driving up the coast of Oregon. After retirement Claire and Roy remained active in their Church. She will be dearly missed by her beloved husband Roy, son James, 4 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. Remembrances may be made to First Congregational Church of Salida, 4825 Broadway Ave, Salida, CA 95368 Funeral Home Salas Brothers Funeral Chapel Inc

419 Scenic Dr

Modesto , CA 95350

(209) 523-5646 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in the Modesto Bee on Apr. 7, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Modesto Bee Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close