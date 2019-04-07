Claire C. Wilson
|
June 8,1933-March 26, 2019
Claire Wilson fell asleep in the arms of a loving God at age 85. Claire was born in Oakland, CA to parents Clyde and Glo Croswell and she had a sister Ruth. She met Roy Wilson at University Christian Church in Berkley, CA and they married there March 18, 1958. They had 61 wonderful years of marriage and were blessed with two children, Kimberly Lynn and James Logan. Claire stayed home as a housewife to raise her children and loved weekend excursions to Monterey, the Red Woods and driving up the coast of Oregon. After retirement Claire and Roy remained active in their Church. She will be dearly missed by her beloved husband Roy, son James, 4 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. Remembrances may be made to First Congregational Church of Salida, 4825 Broadway Ave, Salida, CA 95368
