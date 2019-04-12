Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Clara Ellen Farina

Feb. 4, 1920 – Apr. 5, 2019

Clara Ellen (Horn Niles) Farina passed away on Friday while surrounded by family. She touched many lives in her 99 years with her love and sense of humor.

Clara was born in Liberal, Kansas, one of five children. After moving to the Modesto area in the late 1930's during the Dust Bowl migration, she proudly raised two sons and later enjoyed a long career in office administration at Genstar. Post-retirement, she and her beloved husband, Charlie, delighted in caring for their grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She also greatly enjoyed gardening, cruise travel, membership in the Ceres Seniors' Club, and the occasional gambling trip. Toward the end of her life she cherished time with family, especially her great grandchildren, and forged wonderful friendships while living at Valley Comfort in Modesto.

Clara is survived by her devoted sons, Rod (Marilyn) Niles of Oakdale and Louis Niles of Modesto, grandchildren Debbie (Dave) Harner of Washington, Steve (Diane) Niles of Modesto, Cheryl Niles of Modesto, Mackenzie (Steve) Lesher of Walnut Creek, and Vince (Samantha) Niles of Modesto, as well as six great-grandchildren and one great-great granddaughter. She is pre-deceased by her beloved husband, Charlie Farina, four siblings Bess Jacobson, Jess Horn, Horace Horn, and Carmen Parrish, mother Clara Ellen (Neese) Horn, and father William Horace Horn, as well as former husband, Bill Niles. She will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.

Friends and family are invited to a funeral service on Tuesday, April 16 at 11:00 am at Lakewood Memorial Park in Hughson, with burial to follow immediately.

www.cvobituaries.com



900 Santa Fe Ave

Hughson , CA 95326

