Clara Fay Gilstrap
1932 - 2019
Fay Gilstrap, a retired teacher's aide and resident of Modesto California died from a stroke and complication from Alzheimer's and Dementia on December 23, 2019 at the age of 87.
Fay is survived by her daughter Galena Gilstrap, 5 Grandchildren and 9 Great Grandchildren. She is predeceased by her husband Bill Gilstrap and her children Sherri Dixon and Phillip Harper.
Fay was born in Oklahoma on August 29, 1932 to Gordon and Mammie Hopper. The Family worked as migrate workers and followed the crops that they harvested. She didn't finish High School but was very proud of herself for getting her G.E.D late in life.
Fay was a devoted volunteer with the Salvation Army and a Salvationist. She enjoyed serving coffee and talking to the seniors at Sally's Place at the Salvation Army Citadel in Modesto. She was deeply spiritual and involved in many church activities. In her younger days she would travel and sing at different services. She will be deeply missed by her friends, family and all who knew her.
A Memorial Service is scheduled for 1:00 pm on January 25th 2020 at Allen Mortuary in Turlock California.
Published in the Modesto Bee on Jan. 19, 2020