Clara M. Feight
June 23, 1919 - August 13, 2019
Clara M. Feight age 100 of Canon City, Colorado passed away peacefully surrounded by family. Clara was born to Louie and Cora Gallia. Clara was beloved wife of Ralph Feight who preceeded her in death. She was also preceeded in death by two brothers, Louie and Edward Gallia and one sister Angie Gallia Vezzetti. She is survived by daughter Judith Erickson (Joe Sbragia), son David (Sam) Cordray, her grandchildren Mindy Kochevar, Kelly Lemos, Kerry Cordray. She is also survived by four great great grandchildren and 3 great great great grandchildren. She resided in Modesto for 55 years after retireing from Stanislaus County she and her husband Ralph relocated to her roots in Canon City, Colorado where they enjoyed traveling, fishing on the Klamath river,
spending winters in Laughlin Nevada. Most of all Clara loved her family, had a great love for animals. There are no words to describe how much she will be missed. Services have been entrusted to Holt Funeral Home in Canon City, Colorado, online condolences www.holtfamilyfuneralhome.com
Published in the Modesto Bee on Sept. 4, 2019