Clara Freeman

MODESTO ARTS HONOREE DIESCLARA G. FREEMAN1920 - 2020A love of music characterized the life of Clara G. Freeman, who died recently after a brief illness. Born in Modesto in March 1920 to David J. & Hilma Gerard, she learned piano at an early age followed by viola and drums. She often joined her mother and brother as a string trio at local events chronicled in the Bee. A gifted player with near perfect pitch and tempo, she was in demand for music programs at Modesto HS (class of 1937) and as a music major at MJC. As a teenager she carried a bass drum with Stanislaus Co. Marching Band under Prof. Mancini, marching in the parade that opened Golden Gate Bridge and performing many summer concerts at Graceada Park. She also played with Modesto Symphony, often switching between viola and percussion based on the demands of each piece. She became MSO librarian and briefly served as stage manager. In the 1950's she sang with Oriana Madrigal Choir and at First Methodist Church, where she also played handbells and was a member over 50 years.Clara met her husband, Wallace Freeman, while with the Marching Band. They married in 1948 and, before their divorce, had two daughters. For 36 years Clara worked for Stanislaus County, first in the Welfare Dept., then doing payroll for Scenic General Hospital. On retirement in 1978 she became a long-time member of the SC Retired Employees Association.Clara was active in Electa Chapter, Order of Eastern Star, holding several offices before serving as Worthy Matron in 1964 and in 1972 as Deputy Grand Matron for Grand Chapter, California, becoming a life member in 2018 after 80 years. She was a member of The P.E.O. Sisterhood, Chapter BH Modesto from 1968-1985.Retiring from MSO in 2004, Clara was honored for nearly 70 years of service. That summer she was also honored for lifetime achievement and contribution to music by the Stanislaus County Arts Council. In 2005 she moved to No. Carolina with her younger daughter.Clara was predeceased by her parents, brother Otto Gerard and grandson Brian Ringler. She is survived by her two daughters and their husbands, Karen & James Hansen of Brookings, OR; Kathy & Larry Ringler of Trinity, NC; niece Victoria Thurmond and family; great-grandson Zachary Ringler and daughter-in-law Linda Ringler.No services are planned. A private interment at Acacia Memorial Park will be held at a later date.