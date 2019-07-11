Clara Martha Jackson
February 3, 2000 - July 4, 2019
Clara Martha Jackson 19 of Salida passed away at home on July 4, 2019. She was born in Walnut Creek, CA to Jason and Martha Jackson. She leaves behind her loving twin brother, Keith Jackson.
She was a very smart, beautiful and courageous young lady, who had a very big and loving heart. She fought a very hard battle for past three years against Leukemia.
A celebration of life will take place on Thursday, July 11, 2019 at 9:30-11:00am at Salas Brothers Funeral Chapel at 419 Scenic Drive Modesto, CA 95350.
Published in the Modesto Bee on July 11, 2019