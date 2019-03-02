Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Clara Travis. View Sign



January 29, 1922 - February 26, 2019

Clara Travis, 97, of Modesto, passed away Tuesday the 26th of February 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents Richard and Barbara Engwicht, and siblings, three boys and two girls. Clara is alive by her three sons, Richard, Oliver, Lester Travis, seven grandchildren and six greatgrandchildren, and one sister Emma Voegele of ND. Clara was a loving mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. She served in WWII in the army nurse core and was a nurse for 50 years. Viewing is on Monday March 4th from 4 to 8pm at Salas Brothers funeral chapel. Service is at 1pm Tuesday March 5th at Salas Brothers funeral chapel. She will be laid to rest at Lakewood Memorial park.

www.cvobituaries.com



Clara E TravisJanuary 29, 1922 - February 26, 2019Clara Travis, 97, of Modesto, passed away Tuesday the 26th of February 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents Richard and Barbara Engwicht, and siblings, three boys and two girls. Clara is alive by her three sons, Richard, Oliver, Lester Travis, seven grandchildren and six greatgrandchildren, and one sister Emma Voegele of ND. Clara was a loving mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. She served in WWII in the army nurse core and was a nurse for 50 years. Viewing is on Monday March 4th from 4 to 8pm at Salas Brothers funeral chapel. Service is at 1pm Tuesday March 5th at Salas Brothers funeral chapel. She will be laid to rest at Lakewood Memorial park. Funeral Home Salas Brothers Funeral Chapel Inc

419 Scenic Dr

Modesto , CA 95350

(209) 523-5646 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in the Modesto Bee from Mar. 2 to Mar. 3, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Modesto Bee Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close