Clara E Travis
|
January 29, 1922 - February 26, 2019
Clara Travis, 97, of Modesto, passed away Tuesday the 26th of February 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents Richard and Barbara Engwicht, and siblings, three boys and two girls. Clara is alive by her three sons, Richard, Oliver, Lester Travis, seven grandchildren and six greatgrandchildren, and one sister Emma Voegele of ND. Clara was a loving mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. She served in WWII in the army nurse core and was a nurse for 50 years. Viewing is on Monday March 4th from 4 to 8pm at Salas Brothers funeral chapel. Service is at 1pm Tuesday March 5th at Salas Brothers funeral chapel. She will be laid to rest at Lakewood Memorial park.
Published in the Modesto Bee from Mar. 2 to Mar. 3, 2019