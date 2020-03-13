Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Clarence Amaral. View Sign Service Information Oakdale Memorial Chapel 830 West F Street Oakdale , CA 95361 (209)-847-2211 Visitation 3:00 PM - 6:00 PM Oakdale Memorial Chapel 830 West F Street Oakdale , CA 95361 View Map Rosary 6:00 PM Funeral Mass 9:00 AM St. Mary's Catholic Church Oakdale , CA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Clarence Anthony Amaral

September 20, 1930 - March 7, 2020

Clarence Amaral, 89 years old, went home to the Lord on March 7, 2020, with his family at his side. Clarence was born in Santa Clara, CA on September 20, 1930 to Joseph and Angelina Amaral. He was one of eight children. Clarence married Betty Pimental on April 12, 1953 and served in the Army from December 1953 to December 1955. Together he and Betty raised five daughters and enjoyed over 66 years together. Clarence was employed at Hershey Foods for over 40 years. He was an avid San Francisco 49er and San Francisco Giants fan. He enjoyed his 14 grandchildren and his 18 great grandchildren. He looked forward to his yearly trips to Nevada to visit family and in his later years his trips to the mountains to cut wood. He is survived by his wife, Betty and his daughters, Patty Traini (Tony), Liz Amaral (Rob), Joann Amaral (Bart), Mary Jones (Dennis), Angie McDonald (Scott), his 14 grandchildren and his 18 great grandchildren, his sisters Mary Nunes, Elaine Cordier, Lucille Deniz and Delores McAndrews. He was preceded in death by his parents Joseph and Angelina Amaral, his daughter Clara Ann Amaral and his brothers Joe, Tony, and Joaquin Amaral. Visitation will be on Tuesday, March 17 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Oakdale Memorial Chapel with a Rosary at 6 p.m. Funeral mass will be at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Oakdale, CA at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, March 18 followed by burial at Oakdale Citizens Cemetery. Remembrances may be made to Oakdale Citizens Cemetery P.O. Box 600 Oakdale, CA 95361 in honor of Clarence Amaral.

