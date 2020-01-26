Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Clarene Ciccarelli. View Sign Service Information St Stanislaus Catholic Church 709 J St Modesto, CA 95354 Rosary 9:30 AM St. Stanislaus Catholic Church 709 J Street Modesto , CA View Map Funeral 10:00 AM St. Stanislaus Catholic Church, 709 J Street Modesto , CA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Clarene Knutson Ciccarelli

Aug 13, 1926 - Jan 19, 2020

Clarene Ciccarelli passed away January 19, 2020 at her home in Modesto, California. She was born in Centerville, South Dakota on August 13, 1926 to Peter Knutson and Lillie Hanson.

She lived with her family in Wakonda, South Dakota until age 14. In 1940 Peter and Lillian moved their family to California after they lost their corn crop in a state-wide crop failure. With the help of Uncle Melvin Paulson they landed in Modesto, California. She and her sister, Cloris, attended Modesto High School. Following high school, Clarene wanted to be a secretary but did not pursue that career. Instead, she worked as an elevator operator with her sister in the Beattie Building in downtown Modesto.

In her 20s, Clarene moved to New York City where she modeled for the prestigious John Powers Modeling Agency. Her white-blonde hair, blue eyes, and slender physique were qualities that made her "The Perfect Powers Girl," a striking model who "grace(d) the public's heart." But she returned to California to marry the love of her life, Richard Ciccarelli. From that day forward she was a dedicated wife and mother. Her family always came first. She was married for 70 years to Richard, who passed two years before her.

Clarene was an active Bible reader and avid bridge player when time permitted. One of her favorite pastimes was flying to airshows at which her husband competed with his antique plane, and acted as his co-pilot where she would sit in the aircraft and manage the controls while her husband started the engine by manually turning the propeller. She also appreciated and enjoyed the many collectible antique cars Richard restored over the years. His many winning car, airplane and flying trophies are proudly displayed in their home.

Clarene was a sensational home chef and baker. Her family was spoiled with her wonderful skills in the kitchen. Some of her most prized recipes included her gnocchi, Swedish meatballs, lemon meringue pie, and rosettes. She loved to cook and serve her masterpieces.

She had a love for music, comedy, and politics. Even in her later years, she loved to discuss the latest news of the world. She liked to talk politics and religion with her friends, family, and caregivers. As a teenager, her parents would take her to the Salida railroad station to listen to candidates campaign from the train's caboose. In 1940 she saw and heard candidate Wendell Willkie. The highlight of her political interests was attending President Ronald Reagan's first inauguration. She loved participating in the inaugural festivities.

Clarene had strength, courage, and always a ready smile, and never uttered a complaint of her declining health. She was so very grateful for the Salida Fire Department and her caregivers Cyndi (her daughter), Dolores, Grace, Helen, Maria, and Nellie, who spent countless hours caring for her and worked tirelessly to keep her happy, comfortable, and safe.

Clarene was the last survivor of her family, predeceased by her parents Peter and Lillian Knutson, sisters Cloris Watson and Corrine Hyler, brother Kermit Knutson, and her husband Richard. She is survived by her children Debby Melrose, Cyndi Hafer (Paul), Rick (PJ), grandchildren Jason Melrose, Ryan Bowne, Erika Hafer, Nicholas Hafer, and numerous nephews and nieces.

Services to be held January 29 at St. Stanislaus Catholic Church, 709 J Street, Modesto. Rosary 9:30 a.m. followed by the funeral service 10:00 a.m. Interment concluding services at Lakewood Memorial Park. Reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that any remembrances be made in Clarene's memory to the Salida Fire Protection District, P.O. Box 1335, Salida, CA 95368-1335.

www.cvobituaries.com





Clarene Knutson CiccarelliAug 13, 1926 - Jan 19, 2020Clarene Ciccarelli passed away January 19, 2020 at her home in Modesto, California. She was born in Centerville, South Dakota on August 13, 1926 to Peter Knutson and Lillie Hanson.She lived with her family in Wakonda, South Dakota until age 14. In 1940 Peter and Lillian moved their family to California after they lost their corn crop in a state-wide crop failure. With the help of Uncle Melvin Paulson they landed in Modesto, California. She and her sister, Cloris, attended Modesto High School. Following high school, Clarene wanted to be a secretary but did not pursue that career. Instead, she worked as an elevator operator with her sister in the Beattie Building in downtown Modesto.In her 20s, Clarene moved to New York City where she modeled for the prestigious John Powers Modeling Agency. Her white-blonde hair, blue eyes, and slender physique were qualities that made her "The Perfect Powers Girl," a striking model who "grace(d) the public's heart." But she returned to California to marry the love of her life, Richard Ciccarelli. From that day forward she was a dedicated wife and mother. Her family always came first. She was married for 70 years to Richard, who passed two years before her.Clarene was an active Bible reader and avid bridge player when time permitted. One of her favorite pastimes was flying to airshows at which her husband competed with his antique plane, and acted as his co-pilot where she would sit in the aircraft and manage the controls while her husband started the engine by manually turning the propeller. She also appreciated and enjoyed the many collectible antique cars Richard restored over the years. His many winning car, airplane and flying trophies are proudly displayed in their home.Clarene was a sensational home chef and baker. Her family was spoiled with her wonderful skills in the kitchen. Some of her most prized recipes included her gnocchi, Swedish meatballs, lemon meringue pie, and rosettes. She loved to cook and serve her masterpieces.She had a love for music, comedy, and politics. Even in her later years, she loved to discuss the latest news of the world. She liked to talk politics and religion with her friends, family, and caregivers. As a teenager, her parents would take her to the Salida railroad station to listen to candidates campaign from the train's caboose. In 1940 she saw and heard candidate Wendell Willkie. The highlight of her political interests was attending President Ronald Reagan's first inauguration. She loved participating in the inaugural festivities.Clarene had strength, courage, and always a ready smile, and never uttered a complaint of her declining health. She was so very grateful for the Salida Fire Department and her caregivers Cyndi (her daughter), Dolores, Grace, Helen, Maria, and Nellie, who spent countless hours caring for her and worked tirelessly to keep her happy, comfortable, and safe.Clarene was the last survivor of her family, predeceased by her parents Peter and Lillian Knutson, sisters Cloris Watson and Corrine Hyler, brother Kermit Knutson, and her husband Richard. She is survived by her children Debby Melrose, Cyndi Hafer (Paul), Rick (PJ), grandchildren Jason Melrose, Ryan Bowne, Erika Hafer, Nicholas Hafer, and numerous nephews and nieces.Services to be held January 29 at St. Stanislaus Catholic Church, 709 J Street, Modesto. Rosary 9:30 a.m. followed by the funeral service 10:00 a.m. Interment concluding services at Lakewood Memorial Park. Reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that any remembrances be made in Clarene's memory to the Salida Fire Protection District, P.O. Box 1335, Salida, CA 95368-1335. Published in the Modesto Bee from Jan. 26 to Jan. 27, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Modesto Bee Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close