Service Information Whitehurst-Norton-Dias Funeral Service 286 West Main Turlock , CA 953804814 (209)-634-4904 Celebration of Life 2:00 PM Covenant Village of Turlock in Berg Hall 2125 N. Olive Ave. Turlock , CA

Clarice C. Gustafson

February 9, 1930 - January 25, 2020

On January 25, 2020, Clarice, 89, peacefully entered Heaven at Covenant Village of Turlock. She was born in Overton, Nevada to Cinda Cozart (from Sweden) and Wylie "Tex" Cozart (from Tennessee). While in high school her family made the move to Turlock, CA. She graduated from Turlock High School and attended Trinity Seminary and Bible College. She met her husband, Jerry Gustafson, at Beulah Covenant Church (Turlock Covenant) at one of their summer lawn services. They were married for 65 years.

Clarice and Jerry opened an employment agency, Avail Ability, with offices in Stockton and Modesto. She was very involved with the annual Skandi Fest held in Turlock, CA, spending countless hours to help make it a success. She was a talented and award winning water colorist. She sold many paintings throughout California. Her passion for art affected many around her, including her children, grandchildren, and nieces and nephews. She taught her family to look around and see the beauty of nature.

She was involved with the Modesto Art League for many years and played a pivotal role in their relocation to J Street in Modesto.

Clarice was the dear wife of Jerry Gustafson, beloved mother of Lynette Gustafson Anderson (Don) and Loren Gustafson (Terri), proud Grams of Michael, Lindsay, Jason (Elisabeth), Krista and Jenna, loving Auntie of Denys Baumgart Aly (Nael), Sam (Alex), Sarah, Spencer (Natasha), Sophie (Dominic), Cynthia Olmsted, Sara Ringen, Steve Olmsted, Clyde Wood, Sherry Gustafson Balfour, and Lori Gustafson.

Predeceased by her parents, Cinda Carlson Cozart (Sweden), Wylie "Tex" Cozart (Tennessee), sisters Evadean Baumgart, Bernice Wood, Florence Olmsted, nephew Roger Baumgart.

Clarice was very loved by her family, friends and all who met her. Her laugh and fun-loving personality were contagious! She will be dearly missed and forever in our hearts until we meet again.

A celebration of Clarice's life will be held at Covenant Village of Turlock in Berg Hall on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. – 2125 N. Olive Ave., Turlock. The service will be officiated by Pastor Bill Notehelfer. Please wear colorful clothes in honor of Clarice's fun, creative and artistic personality. In lieu of flowers donations may be sent to Covenant Village Benevolent Fund.

John 11:25-26

"I am the resurrection and the life. He who believes in me…will never die."

John 3:16

"For God so loved the world that he gave his one and only Son, that whoever believes in him shall not perish but have eternal life."

