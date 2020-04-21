Clarice Mae Mathison
July 8, 1941
April 12, 2020
Clarice Mae passed away peacefully on Easter Sunday. She was born to Clarence and Gladys Palmquist and attended Turlock schools. For close to forty years she worked at Patterson Frozen Foods. She married the love of her life, Robert Mathison, who she called her Super Hero and he in turn called her My Angel.
She loved being a homemaker and tending their garden together. Robert and Clarice took long daily walks and enjoyed visiting with people they met, especially young children. They were totally devoted to each other. A special day for them each month was the 28th, their wedding date. They would celebrate by toasting each other with a glass of sparkling cider. They did this monthly for almost 36 years. They were also faithful members of Calvary Baptist Church. Clarice Mae was predeceased by her parents, and two brothers, Gordon and Ron. She is survived by her beloved husband, Robert, numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.
Visitation and private interment will be held under the direction of Allen Mortuary. Memorials in her memory can be made to Calvary Baptist Church, Turlock.
Published in the Modesto Bee on Apr. 21, 2020