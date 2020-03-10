Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Clarice Van Dyken. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Clarice Van Dyken

Jan. 23, 1922 - Mar. 5, 2020

Clarice Pasma Van Dyken went to join her family, friends, and Savior in heaven on March 5, 2020. Born in Lebanon, Iowa, on January 23, 1922, she moved with her family to Ripon, California, at the age of 14. She married Paul Van Dyken in 1945, and together they raised eight children. Clarice worked as a bookkeeper, bus driver, and nurse aide, but gave most of her energies to making her home a place of warmth and love. She was known for her kindness, grace, and a deep love of Scripture. She was preceded in death by her husband; her oldest son, Larry; and her granddaughter Christa Van Dyken. Remaining children include Gayle Van Dyken, Cora Brouwer, Edith Bajema (Phil), Paul Van Dyken (Del), Ted Van Dyken (Carol), Barb De Jong (Gord), Ruth Rowenhorst (Russ), along with 21 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. Visitation will be from 4-7 pm on Thursday, March 12, at Deegan's Memorial Chapel in Ripon. The funeral will be held on Friday, March 13, at Zion United Reformed Church on 1220 Canal Blvd, Ripon, at 11:00 am, with a lunch following. (Graveside service will be held at Ripon Memorial Cemetery at 10:00 am that morning; all are welcome.)

