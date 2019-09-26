Clarissa Conley
Dec. 6, 1995 - Sep. 20, 2019
Clarissa was born in Modesto, CA on Dec. 6, 1995 and passed away in Stanford, CA on Sep. 20, 2019.
Clarissa resided in Turlock and graduated from Pitman High School in 2014, where she was a thespian with Pitman High School Drama. After graduation, Clarissa attended Modesto Junior College and studied general education.
Among her many hobbies, Clarissa enjoyed traveling with family and friends, reading books, and blogging about current events to include her cancer journey. She also loved applying makeup and planned on attending cosmetology school. In her spare time, Clarissa volunteered at Cornerstone Covenant Church of Turlock and advocated for Lymphoma patients.
Clarissa is survived by her mother, Tanya Beard and stepfather, Brad Beard; sister, Madison Beard and brother, Gavin Beard; her father, Chris Conley and her grandparents: Hugh & Ki Suk Mullis, Darrell & Julie Beard, Kirk & Lyn Sturges and Ken & Lena Ables.
A visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019 at Turlock Funeral Home, 425 N. Soderquist Rd., Turlock. The Funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. at Cornerstone Covenant Church, 4105 Crowell Rd., Turlock.
Published in the Modesto Bee on Sept. 26, 2019