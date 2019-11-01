Clark Beattie
November 29, 1941 - October 24, 2019
Mr. Clark John Beattie, born on November 29, 1941 in Tulare, California, to the late David and Ione Beattie, passed away at age 77 on October 24, 2019 in Loveland, Ohio. Clark attended Gavilan Community College. He retired from Pacific Bell in 1992, then became a school bus driver at Manteca Unified School District until retiring in 1999. Clark was the beloved husband of the late Diane Beattie. He was preceded in death by his brothers, Byron Beattie and James Beattie. Clark is survived by his sons, Tim Beattie, Scott Beattie, and Frank Beattie; daughter, Julie Kimbrough; brother, Gary Beattie, daughters-in-law Teri Beattie and Sylvia Roberts, son-in-law Aaron Kimbrough; and grandchildren, Brendan Beattie, Brooke Beattie, Gabrielle Roberts-Beattie, Amelia Roberts-Beattie, Gavin Kimbrough, and Autumn Kimbrough. He had a passion for spending time with his children, grandchildren and extended family, coaching and mentoring kids through St. Anthony's basketball and Manteca Cowboys football, was an avid fan of Modesto Christian HS boys and girls basketball, and liked camping on the coast. Friends and family members may attend the celebration of life Saturday, November 23 at 11:00am at Chez Shari, 305 N Union Road, Manteca, California, 95337.
www.cvobituaries.com
Published in the Modesto Bee from Nov. 1 to Nov. 15, 2019