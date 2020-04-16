Clark Douglas Waller, 67
February 4, 1953 - April 13, 2020
Clark Douglas Waller (Wally), has gone home to rest. He is preceded in death by parents, Ivan Thomas and Bonnie Faith Waller, and brother, Martin Waller. He is survived by sister, Linda Jedlicka, daughter Diana Waller, son William Waller, three grandsons, Leland Money, Wesley Simpson, Hunter Waller, and one granddaughter, Taylor Waller. Clark was born in Centerville, California and graduated from Irvington High School, Fremont, CA in 1971 where he enjoyed marching band and was elected Drum Major. He served in the US Army from 1972-1979. He worked as a steelworker and machine operator; he was an accomplished musician of many instruments, a skilled wood craftsman, enjoyed watching baseball and riding/repairing bicycles. Arrangements made by Salas Brothers Funeral Chapel in Modesto for internment at San Joaquin Valley National Cemetery, Santa Nella, CA.
Published in the Modesto Bee on Apr. 16, 2020