Claude Hugh Sutherland

Nov 1928- January 7, 2020

Claude Sutherland past away at the age 92 on January 7th, 2020. Anyone who would see Claude would know he was proud to say he had served in the

Claude loved boxing and spent many years involved in the Boxing Hall of Fame. He loved everything about the fight game, and he really enjoyed having his family and friends over to watch the fights. Claude also loved playing any type of card game, from Pinnacle to Texas Hold Em, he would always be trying to find a card game. He loved the challenge of the game. Whether it was business, boxing, or cards Claude loved the challenge, and lived his life trying to find his next challenge.

Claude touched many people, through many generations, and loved making new friends anywhere he would go.

Claude is survived by his oldest son, Vernon Sutherland, and all the many people he has touched throughout the years. Per Claude's wishes there will not be a service, and if you feel the need to send cards or flowers, the family asks to pick a charity you believe in and donate to it instead.

I know you are off looking for you next adventure, and hopefully you will get to catch up with some friends and family I know you missed. We will all miss you jokes, your grit, and your heart. Thanks for everything you did, for all of us. The world was a better place because Claude Sutherland was a part of it.

Claude Hugh SutherlandNov 1928- January 7, 2020Claude Sutherland past away at the age 92 on January 7th, 2020. Anyone who would see Claude would know he was proud to say he had served in the Korean War in the Army, and he told us many times if it was not for his first son, Vern, he might have made a career in the military. I would always laugh thinking about this, because for anyone who knew Claude knew he moved to fast for any government job. Claude opened his last business when he was 86, and he sold it two years later. This is exactly how he moved. He understood how run businesses, and he loved the challenge of making a new business venture successful. Claude loved creating things for the people around him. He worked in many businesses with his kids and family, and even while he was being tough on us, we all knew he was looking out for the people he cared most about.Claude loved boxing and spent many years involved in the Boxing Hall of Fame. He loved everything about the fight game, and he really enjoyed having his family and friends over to watch the fights. Claude also loved playing any type of card game, from Pinnacle to Texas Hold Em, he would always be trying to find a card game. He loved the challenge of the game. Whether it was business, boxing, or cards Claude loved the challenge, and lived his life trying to find his next challenge.Claude touched many people, through many generations, and loved making new friends anywhere he would go.Claude is survived by his oldest son, Vernon Sutherland, and all the many people he has touched throughout the years. Per Claude's wishes there will not be a service, and if you feel the need to send cards or flowers, the family asks to pick a charity you believe in and donate to it instead.I know you are off looking for you next adventure, and hopefully you will get to catch up with some friends and family I know you missed. We will all miss you jokes, your grit, and your heart. Thanks for everything you did, for all of us. The world was a better place because Claude Sutherland was a part of it. Published in the Modesto Bee on Jan. 12, 2020

