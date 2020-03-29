Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Claudia Nunes. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Claudia Joan Nunes

Feb 3, 1943 - Mar 16, 2020

Claudia Joan Nunes (Fullerton), 50 year resident of Modesto CA, passed away Monday, March 16, at the age of 77. Claudia was born in Hollister CA Feb 3, 1943 to Claude C. Fullerton and Lucille M. Fullerton (Harmon). She was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, Richard David Nunes (in 2018), her parents, and her brother Gary E. Fullerton. She is survived by her daughter Shelli Anne Nunes-Briones (Chris), grandchildren Justin and Anastasia of Sacramento, CA; daughter Shannon Wakeman (Cliff), grandchildren Emily Griffin (Brian), great granddaughter Audrey Rose, grandson Tyler Wakeman (Jennifer) all of Kennewick, WA; son Rick Nunes (Heather), grandchildren, Ethan of Ogden, UT and Harrison Delahunty, Ryan and Brandon, of Modesto, CA; her sister-in-law Rosalie (Gary) Ott of Modesto, CA and Pat Moore of Hanford, CA, her nieces and their families, Terri Lynch of NC, Kathy Carroll of Illinois, Julie Schimmel of CO; her goddaughters Nicole Sandberg-Wolfe (Wendee) and Sophia Sandberg of Modesto, CA. Claudia moved to Paso Robles with her family at the age of three, graduating from Paso Robles High in 1960. She attended Fresno City College, and met Richard. She worked as a paraprofessional for Modesto City Schools for 35 years. She was a Resource Specialist Aide at Franklin Elementary, and then later worked for the Latchkey childcare program. Prior to her work with Modesto City Schools, she volunteered extensively and was active in her children's schools (including PTA president) and in her community. She was a lifelong Girl Scout, a Girl Scout leader, and the Camp counselor, (with her camp name, and oft chosen nickname, "Claude") for the "boys unit" at Camp Muir Trail. She was an expert in every kind of puzzle, jigsaw, crossword, and word puzzles, was famous for her pig collection, loved her tv shows and her animals, and loved the Muppets. She had a vibrant personality you could not forget, an incredible heart and sense of humor and was "the definition of fun" as a grandmother. She was very compassionate, loved her work with her special needs students, and was ahead of her time in advocating for and fully accepting marginalized people, always teaching us "to see Christ in your fellow man." She will be missed. Due to the present public health crisis, the memorial service will be delayed until further notice. Franklin and Downs funeral home in Modesto CA will be the point of contact, and we will be posting the details in the Modesto Bee when plans are finalized. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Modesto Gospel Mission, ASPCA, Girl Scouts, , or the .

