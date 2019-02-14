Clifford Wayne Barnhart
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Clifford Barnhart.
Sep 29, 1931 - Feb 11, 2019
Clifford Wayne Barnhart, 87, entered into rest on February 11, 2019 in Modesto, Ca. He was born on September 29, 1931 in Whittier, Ca. A Visitation will be held on Sunday, February 17, 2019 from 4-6pm at Ripon Grace Church, 734 W. Main Street in Ripon. A Funeral Service will be held on Monday, February 18th at 9:30am at Ripon Grace Church, followed by burial at Wood Colony Cemetery, 3511 N. Dakota Avenue in Modesto. For condolences to the family and to view Clifford's full obituary, please visit his online guestbook at www.deeganfuneralchapels.com.
www.cvobituaries.com
Deegan Ripon Funeral Chapel
111 Palm Ave
Ripon, CA 95366
(209) 599-3413
Published in the Modesto Bee on Feb. 14, 2019