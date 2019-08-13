Clifton Lee Conway (Bub)
March 31, 1949 - July 28, 2019
Was the son of Orbie Lee and Imajean Conway. Clifton was married to Irene (Hendley) Conway for 42 years.They had 2 sons, Justin Heath Conway of Oklahoma and Jeffrey William Conway of Modesto. Clifton had 3 sons by a previous marriage. Jason Lee Conway, Jared Daniel Conway and Jeremey Clifton Conway. Jason and Jeremey proceeded Clifton in Death. 2 grandsons and 1 granddaughter and 1 Daughter-In-Law. 1 sister, Vickie Fannon, Brother-in-Law Jerry Fannon. 2 nieces, 1 nephew and 4 great nieces in Bakersfield, Ca. 4 Aunts, 1 Uncle and cousins in Modesto. Clifton was the owner of Conway's Personal Training in Modesto.
He truly loved working out and helping other do the same. There will be a Celebration of Life on 8-18-2019 at 1 PM at the Gym. Address: 5160 Pentecost Dr. #G, Modesto, Ca. 95356.
Rest In Peace
Published in the Modesto Bee on Aug. 13, 2019