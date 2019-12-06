Clyde Austin Pearce
December 6, 1926 - May 24, 2019
Happy Birthday Dad
Clyde Austin Pearce, age 92, passed away on May 24, 2019, after a valiant two and a half year battle with cancer. He was born on December 6, 1926, to James and Emelie Pearce in Stockton. He enlisted in the U.S. Navy at age 17 where he proudly served for 20 years. He then worked for 18 years as a Stanislaus County Deputy Sheriff. Once retired, Clyde moved to Valley Springs and fulfilled his lifelong dream to own a ranch with horses. After selling his ranch he then moved back to his hometown of Stockton. During his retirement years, he worked as a warehouse manager for Casey Moving Systems. Clyde married Takako Shigetomi while stationed in Japan. They returned to the states and made their home in Ceres, California, where they raised three children. He was an intelligent, hardworking, strong-willed and fiercely independent man. He enjoyed horse racing, crossword puzzles, fishing, reading, and sharing stories of his life as a sailor. Clyde is survived and missed by his two daughters, Barbara Pearce Chiesa (Skip) and Patricia Pacheco (Dan) of Modesto, California, as well as his three granddaughters, Rachel and Emily Pacheco, and Kara Edwards (Garrett), and three great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife Takako, his son Clyde Pearce Jr., and sister, Eleanor Pearce. Internment is at Cherokee Memorial Park.
Published in the Modesto Bee on Dec. 6, 2019