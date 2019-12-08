Guest Book View Sign Service Information Allen Mortuary & Crematory 247 N Broadway Turlock , CA 95380 (209)-634-5829 Celebration of Life 2:00 PM Allen Mortuary & Crematory 247 N Broadway Turlock , CA 95380 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Colleen Ann Barnett

Jun.30 1949 – Nov.24, 2019

Colleen Ann Barnett was born on June 30, 1949 to Albert Enos Cordeiro and Rose Delores Medeiros at Fort Ord, Seaside, CA. Colleen grew up in the Monterey area enjoying the ocean and sea breeze, and in her early teens moved to Hawaii with her father where she later met the love of her life Charles Warren Barnett.

Colleen and Charles were marred on November 27, 1965 and gave birth to their three children Charles Jr., Charmaine, and Casey. The family moved to Hilmar, CA in 1972 and bought a house where they lived to the present day. Colleen was a homemaker and amazing cook who was involved in her children's sports and band activities. Colleen is known by her entire family as a lover of family legacy and throughout the years hosted many wonderful, large family reunions. In her later years she enjoyed weekly and holiday gatherings with her family, grandchildren, and great grandchildren.

Colleen passed away at home on the early Sunday morning of November 24, 2019. Colleen is preceded in death by her father Albert E. Cordeiro, mother Rose D. Tomasetti, and brother Gordon J. Cordeiro. Colleen leaves to cherish her memories: husband Charles W. Barnett, Sr., Charles W. Barnett, Jr. and wife Maria, Charmaine R. Barnett, Casey K. Barnett, nine grandchildren, six great grandchildren, her mom Irene Cordeiro and brother Richard Vieira, and a host of nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

A celebration of Colleen's life will be held at 2:00pm Saturday, December 14, 2019 at Allen Mortuary, 247 N. Broadway in Turlock.

www.cvobituaries.com





