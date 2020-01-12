Colleen Claire Rich
October 2, 1927 - December 19, 2019
Colleen Claire Rich, 92, passed away peacefully in Oakdale surrounded by her family. Born in Stockton to Nona Marie and John K. Kelly. Colleen grew up in Ione graduating from Ione High School. Colleen was an accomplished horse rider leading parades and guiding many hunters and fishermen into the back country around Silver Lake. Colleen continued her education becoming an RN and working as a nurse for 40 years.
Colleen married Lemor K Rich in 1949 making their home in Farmington, Ca. Colleen and Lemor enjoyed 46 years together, spending time, traveling, camping, hunting, and fishing until his passing in 1995. Colleen also enjoyed crocheting and cooked many wonderful meals from her home garden.
She was preceded in death by her husband Lemor K Rich, stepson Raymond Rich, granddaughter Michelle Peluso. Survived by her children William Rich (Marilyn), Michael Rich (Kathy), Debra Frazen (Steve), Cheryl O'Sullivan, 18 grandchildren and 31 great-grandchildren.
Colleen will be laid to rest next to Lemor at a graveside service at Burwood Cemetery in Escalon on February 1, 2020 at 10am.
Published in the Modesto Bee on Jan. 12, 2020