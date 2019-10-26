Colleen Ehrmeir
May 5, 1966 - Oct. 18, 2019
Colleen was born in SF. She lived in San Jose until she was 14, then moved to Modesto. She graduated from Beyer H.S. in 1984. She had no children, she worked at various jobs in Modesto. She found out she had cancer on January 2019. She loved swimming, water skiing, sewing & painting. She was a very smart and imaginative person. She leaves behind her Mother Heidi Ferrera (deceased) Father Donald Ferrera, Sister Lisa Ferrera and Brother Michael Ferrera. Nephew Kyle Ferrera, Nieces Jayla, Aria and Azalea Ferrera and her dog Trixie. She will always be missed and loved. sevice Dec. 6, 2019 11 am at Eaton Funeral home
Published in the Modesto Bee from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2019