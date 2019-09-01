Collins Bailey
November 15, 1934 - August 27, 2019
Colline Bailey passed away on August 27, 2019 at the age of 84. Colline is predeceased by her Mother and Father, Darnell and Avis Jones and daughter, Dara Williams. Colline is survived by her loving husband, Bill Bailey, of 20 years. They were married in Atwater, CA on August 1, 1999. Colline is lovingly remembered by her sons, Lee Roy Foster and Rick Foster, six grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, and two great-great grandchildren. Colline was born in Corinth, MS in November 1934. She had a long career in agriculture and enjoyed crocheting, sowing and woodwork. Colline was a loving wife and a born-again Christian. She went to heaven to be with Jesus her Savior. The viewing will be held at Eaton Family Funeral Home, 513 12th St, Modesto, CA 95354 on Sept. 5th, from 5pm-8pm. The service will be held graveside at Ceres Memorial Park, 1801 E Whitmore Ave, Ceres, CA 95307 on Sept. 6th, at 10am.
www.cvobituaries.com
Published in the Modesto Bee on Sept. 1, 2019