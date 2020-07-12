1/
Conchita Rios
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Conchita's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Conchita Rios
Apr 15, 1929 - Jul 1, 2020
Conchita Rios, 91 of Hilmar passed away Wednesday, July 1st at her residence.
Mrs. Rios was born in Indiana and was a resident of Hilmar for 48 years. She was a elementary educational aide for 25 years. She was a parishioner of Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Hilmar and sang in the church choir. She was a member of the Delhi and Hilmar Senior Citizens Club and enjoyed playing Bingo and gambling.
Mrs. Rios is survived by her son, Alfredo Rios of Hilmar; daughters, Lettie Pacheco of Stevinson, Mona Faria of Gustine and Maria Rios-Parent of Elk Grove; sisters, Katherine Jayme, May Jayme and Hope Jayme all of Indiana; 13 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, David Rios and son, David Rios, Jr.
A Visitation will be held from 4:00 to 6:00 pm followed by a Rosary at 6:00 pm, Thursday, July 16th at Hillview Funeral Chapel in Newman. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 am, Friday, July 17th at Holy Rosary Church in Hilmar. Interment to follow at a later date.
www.cvobituaries.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Modesto Bee on Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
16
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Hillview Funeral Chapels - Newman CA
Send Flowers
JUL
17
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
Holy Rosary Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hillview Funeral Chapels - Newman CA
1258 R Street
Newman, CA 95360
209-862-3628
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by ModestoBee.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved