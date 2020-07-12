Conchita RiosApr 15, 1929 - Jul 1, 2020Conchita Rios, 91 of Hilmar passed away Wednesday, July 1st at her residence.Mrs. Rios was born in Indiana and was a resident of Hilmar for 48 years. She was a elementary educational aide for 25 years. She was a parishioner of Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Hilmar and sang in the church choir. She was a member of the Delhi and Hilmar Senior Citizens Club and enjoyed playing Bingo and gambling.Mrs. Rios is survived by her son, Alfredo Rios of Hilmar; daughters, Lettie Pacheco of Stevinson, Mona Faria of Gustine and Maria Rios-Parent of Elk Grove; sisters, Katherine Jayme, May Jayme and Hope Jayme all of Indiana; 13 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, David Rios and son, David Rios, Jr.A Visitation will be held from 4:00 to 6:00 pm followed by a Rosary at 6:00 pm, Thursday, July 16th at Hillview Funeral Chapel in Newman. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 am, Friday, July 17th at Holy Rosary Church in Hilmar. Interment to follow at a later date.