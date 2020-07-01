Connie Gong
1926 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Connie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Connie Gong
MAR 15, 1926 - JUN 18, 2020
Connie Gong born March 15, 1926, passed away June 18, 2020 at the age of 94. Connie worked as a nurse for Dr. Novotny for 22 years.
Connie is preceded in death by her parents, George and Nelia Bridges; siblings Winford and Margie Bridges, Ruth Cushen; first husband, Joe Cardoza, second husband, Bill Gong and daughter, Grace Gilbert.
Connie is survived by her daughters, Debbie (Bill) Goulart and Sheila (Ted) Selb. Her stepchildren, Janet Woida, Lori DeCaro, Kim Gong, Tom Gong and Doug Gong. 20 grandchildren, 28 great grandchildren and 1 great great grandchild also survive her.
There will be a visitation on Thursday, July 2, 2020 from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm at Stratford Evans Merced Funeral Home, located at 1490 B Street, Merced. Due to Merced County Covid-19 regualtions funeral service and interment will be private. Remembrances can be made to Hinds Hospice, 410 W. Main Street, Merced CA 95340.
www.cvobituaries.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Merced Sun Star & Modesto Bee on Jul. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
2
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Stratford Evans Merced Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Stratford Evans Merced Funeral Home
1490 B Street
Merced, CA 95340
2097224191
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 1, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Stratford Evans Funeral Chapel
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved